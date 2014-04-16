April 16 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Mar Feb Jan Mar'14/13 Starts 2.8 1.9 -11.8 -5.9 Permits -2.4 7.3 -4.6 11.2 RATES Mar Feb Jan Mar 2013 Starts 946 920 903 1,005 Permits 990 1,014 945 890 STARTS Mar Feb Jan Mar 2013 Single 635 599 582 623 Multiple 311 321 321 382 PERMITS Mar Feb Jan Mar 2013 Single 592 589 599 599 Multiple 398 425 346 291 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast 30.7 115 Northeast 33.3 136 Midwest 65.5 144 Midwest 26.0 165 South -9.1 477 South -17.1 445 West -4.5 210 West unch 244 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Mar Feb Jan Mar'13 Starts 79 63 61 83 Permits 83 71 65 76 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Mar Feb Mar'13 Total Units 872 874 810

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. March housing starts: 973,000 units

U.S. March building permits: 1,008,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly housing starts reports.