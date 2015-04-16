April 16 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
04/11/15 294,000 282,750 N/A
N/A
04/04/15 282,000-R 282,500-R 2,268,000
1.7
03/28/15 267,000 285,250 2,308,000-R
1.7
03/21/15 288,000 300,250 2,327,000
1.7
03/14/15 293,000 305,250 2,413,000
1.8
03/07/15 293,000 303,250 2,399,000
1.8
02/28/15 327,000 305,500 2,414,000
1.8
02/21/15 308,000 294,750 2,405,000
1.8
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: April 4 from 281,000
Four-Week Average: April 4 from 282,250
Continued Claims: March 28 from 2,304,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 280,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.312 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 307,500 APRIL 11
WEEK FROM 253,533 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,374,817 APRIL 4 WEEK
FROM 2,476,249 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available