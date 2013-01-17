BRIEF-Olympic Steel reports Q4 loss per share $0.19
Jan 17 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
01/12/13 335,000 359,250 N/A N/A
01/05/13 372,000-R 366,000-R 3,214,000 2.5
12/29/12 367,000 359,000 3,127,000-R 2.4
12/22/12 363,000 360,000 3,236,000 2.5
12/15/12 362,000 368,000 3,206,000 2.5
12/08/12 344,000 381,500 3,238,000 2.5
12/01/12 371,000 408,250 3,213,000 2.5
11/24/12 395,000 405,750 3,219,000 2.5
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Jan. 5 from 371,000
Four-Week Average: Jan. 5 from 365,750
Continued Claims: Dec. 29 from 3,109,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 15 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 5, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
New York 37,189
Georgia 15,354
North Carolina 13,606
California 8,691
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 15 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Jan. 5, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Michigan -12,536
New Jersey -5,530
Oregon -5,471
Ohio -4,915
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 365,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.159 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 555,708 JAN 12 WEEK FROM 553,348 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 3,850,441 JAN 5 WEEK FROM 3,680,374 PRIOR WEEK
