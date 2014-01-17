Jan 17 Commerce Department housing starts, building
permits and housing completions data.
Starts and building permits with percent changes,
seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units:
PCT CHANGE Dec Nov Oct Dec 13/12
Starts -9.8 23.1 3.0 1.6
Permits -3.0 -2.1 6.7 4.6
RATES Dec Nov Oct Dec 2012
Starts 999 1,107 899 983
Permits 986 1,017 1,039 943
STARTS Dec Nov Oct Dec 2012
Single 667 717 600 620
Multiple 332 390 299 363
PERMITS Dec Nov Oct Dec 2012
Single 610 641 621 584
Multiple 376 376 418 359
REGIONAL BREAKDOWN
STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate
Northeast unch 90 Northeast 11.2 119
Midwest -33.5 147 Midwest -18.8 130
South -12.3 493 South -7.4 473
West 15.0 269 West 10.5 264
Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:
Dec Nov Oct Dec'12
Starts 66 84 78 63
Permits 75 72 90 67
Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally
adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s):
RATES: Dec Nov Dec'12
Total Units 744 834 672
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Dec. housing starts: 990,000 units
U.S. Dec. building permits: 1,015,000 units
NOTES:
The department issued revisions to November building permits
on Dec. 24.