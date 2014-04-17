April 17 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
04/12/14 304,000 312,000 N/A
N/A
04/05/14 302,000-R 316,750-R 2,739,000
2.1
03/29/14 332,000 321,000 2,750,000-R
2.1
03/22/14 310,000 319,250 2,838,000
2.2
03/15/14 323,000 329,500 2,814,000
2.1
03/08/14 319,000 331,250 2,869,000
2.2
03/01/14 325,000 337,250 2,850,000
2.2
02/22/14 351,000 338,000 2,890,000
2.2
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: April 5 from 300,000
Four-Week Average: April 5 from 316,250
Continued Claims: March 29 from 2,776,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 315,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.795 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 317,701 APRIL 12
WEEK FROM 300,189 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,851,790 APRIL 5 WEEK
FROM 2,942,180 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available