UPDATE 1-Germany says timetable "damn narrow" for tough Brexit talks
April 17 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
March Feb Jan March15/14 All Items 0.2 0.2 -0.7 -0.1 Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.2 0.2 1.8 Energy 1.1 1.0 -9.7 -18.3 Food and Beverages -0.2 0.1 -0.1 2.3 Food -0.2 0.2 UNCH 2.3 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 236.119 234.722 233.707 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
March Feb Jan March15/14 Housing 0.1 0.2 0.1 1.9 Shelter 0.3 0.2 0.3 3.0 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.3 0.2 3.5 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.2 0.2 2.7 Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.9 UNCH -0.4 -2.3 Household Furnishings/Operations 0.2 UNCH -0.2 -0.6 Apparel 0.5 0.3 0.3 -0.5 Transportation 1.1 0.8 -5.0 -8.7 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.6 0.3 UNCH 0.1 New Vehicles 0.2 0.2 -0.1 0.8 Gasoline 3.9 2.4 -18.7 -29.2 Medical Care 0.3 UNCH UNCH 2.5 Prescription drugs 0.3 0.6 -0.2 5.7 Recreation-V 0.1 UNCH 0.2 0.1 Education/Communication-V UNCH -0.1 0.2 0.3 Tobacco 0.4 0.5 -0.2 2.6 Commodities 0.4 0.4 -2.2 -3.5 Services 0.1 0.1 0.2 2.1 Airline Fares -1.7 0.2 -0.3 -5.0 CPI-W 0.3 0.3 -0.9 -0.6
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Mar Feb Prev Mar15/14
-0.2 -0.1 -0.1 2.2
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. March CPI +0.3 pct
U.S. March CPI year-over-year unchanged
U.S. March CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. March CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct
U.S. March CPI unadjusted index level 236.17
