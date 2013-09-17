Sept 17 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

Aug July June May April Aug13/12 All Items 0.1 0.2 0.5 0.1 -0.4 1.5 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 1.8 Energy -0.3 0.2 3.4 0.4 -4.3 -0.1 Food and Beverages 0.1 0.2 0.2 -0.1 0.2 1.4 Food 0.1 0.1 0.2 -0.1 0.2 1.4 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.877 233.596 233.504 232.945 232.531 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.

Unadjusted

Aug July June May April Aug13/12 Housing 0.1 UNCH 0.2 0.3 0.2 2.2 Shelter 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 2.4 Rent of Primary Residence 0.4 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 3.0 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.1 0.2 N/A N/A 2.2 Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.4 -0.6 0.1 0.7 0.9 3.2 Household Furnishings/Operations -0.1 -0.4 0.2 UNCH -0.1 -0.9 Apparel 0.1 0.6 0.9 0.2 -0.3 1.8 Transportation -0.2 0.5 1.9 0.1 -2.7 UNCH New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 -0.1 UNCH -0.1 0.3 UNCH New Vehicles UNCH 0.1 0.3 UNCH 0.3 1.1 Gasoline -0.1 1.0 6.3 UNCH -8.1 -2.4 Medical Care 0.6 0.2 0.4 -0.1 UNCH 2.3 Prescription drugs 0.8 0.5 0.5 -0.6 -0.1 0.2 Recreation-V UNCH UNCH -0.1 0.2 -0.1 0.4 Education/Communication-V -0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 -0.2 1.6 Tobacco 0.4 1.4 0.1 UNCH 0.6 3.2 Commodities UNCH 0.2 1.0 -0.1 -1.2 0.1 Services 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.1 2.4 Airline Fares -3.1 -1.3 -1.7 2.2 -0.7 1.5 CPI-W 0.1 0.2 0.6 0.2 -0.5 1.5 Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Aug July Prev Aug13/12

0.4 -0.5 -0.5 1.0

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Aug CPI +0.2 pct

U.S. Aug CPI year-over-year +1.6 pct

U.S. Aug CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. Aug CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.8 pct

U.S. Aug CPI unadjusted index level 234.00

U.S. Aug Real Earnings +0.1 pct

NOTES:

Owners' equivalent rent in table is of primary residence.

N/A-not available