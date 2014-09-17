Sept 17 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
Aug July June
Aug14/13
All Items -0.2 0.1 0.3
1.7
Excluding Food/Energy UNCH 0.1 0.1
1.7
Energy -2.6 -0.3 1.6
0.4
Food and Beverages 0.3 0.3 UNCH
2.6
Food 0.2 0.4 0.1
2.7
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 237.852 238.250 238.343
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
Aug July June
Aug14/13
Housing 0.1 0.2 0.1
2.6
Shelter 0.2 0.3 0.2
2.9
Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.3 0.3
3.2
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.3 0.2
2.7
Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.4 -0.2 -0.3
4.3
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.3 -0.1 0.2
-1.4
Apparel -0.2 0.2 0.5
UNCH
Transportation -1.5 -0.3 1.0
-0.4
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V UNCH 0.1 -0.4
-0.1
New Vehicles 0.2 0.3 -0.3
0.4
Gasoline -4.1 -0.3 3.3
-2.8
Medical Care UNCH 0.2 0.1
2.1
Prescription drugs UNCH 0.5 1.0
3.6
Recreation-V -0.4 -0.1 0.1
UNCH
Education/Communication-V -0.1 UNCH 0.2
1.5
Tobacco UNCH -0.3 1.0
2.2
Commodities -0.5 0.1 0.5
0.4
Services UNCH 0.1 0.1
2.6
Airline Fares -4.7 -5.9 0.4
-2.7
CPI-W -0.3 0.1 0.3
1.6
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban
wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Aug July Prev Aug14/13
0.4 unch unch 0.4
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Aug. CPI unchanged
U.S. Aug. CPI year-over-year +1.9 pct
U.S. Aug. CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. Aug. CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.9 pct
U.S. Aug. CPI unadjusted index level 238.26
U.S. Aug. Real Earnings +0.1 pct
NOTES:
N/A-not available