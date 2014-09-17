Sept 17 The U.S. current account, seasonally
adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau
of Economic Analysis.
In Billions of Dlrs: Q2'14 Q1'14
Q2'13
Balance on the current account -98.51 -102.11
-106.15
Exports of goods and services
and income receipts (credits) 827.86 806.09
786.91
Export of goods and services 586.26 574.19
565.34
Primary income receipts 201.73 200.21
193.50
Secondary income (current
transfer) receipts 39.87 31.69
28.08
Imports of goods and services
and income payments (debits) 926.37 908.20
893.06
Imports of goods and services 716.51 698.72
687.13
Primary income payments 148.60 147.78
145.99
Secondary income (current
transfer) payments 61.26 61.70
59.93
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Q2 current account deficit $114.0 bln