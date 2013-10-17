CANADA STOCKS-Futures up ahead of BoC rate decision
March 1 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Wednesday ahead of the Bank of Canada's interest rate decision.
Oct 17 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
10/12/13 358,000 336,500 N/A N/A
10/05/13 373,000-R 324,750-R 2,859,000 2.2
09/28/13 308,000 305,000 2,902,000-R 2.2
09/21/13 307,000 308,750 2,921,000 2.2
09/14/13 311,000 315,250 2,821,000 2.2
09/07/13 294,000 321,750 2,788,000 2.1
08/31/13 323,000 328,750 2,815,000 2.2
08/24/13 333,000 331,750 2,944,000 2.3
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Oct. 5 from 374,000
Four-Week Average: Oct. 5 from 325,000
Continued Claims: Sept. 28 from 2,905,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 19 states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 5, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
California 33,654
Maryland 4,409
Ohio 4,122
Michigan 4,066
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said no states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Oct. 5, the latest period for which data are available.
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.915 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 357,041 OCT 12 WEEK FROM 336,139 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,418,329 OCT 5 WEEK FROM 2,475,308 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
March 1 U.S. stock index futures were higher on Wednesday as investors assessed President Donald Trump's speech, while bank stocks rose on increased possibility of an interest rate hike this month.
March 1 The cost for banks to borrow funds in U.S. dollars surged by the most since December 2015 on Wednesday, a day after a series of Federal Reserve officials jolted short-term interest rate markets with talk of a near-term rate rise.