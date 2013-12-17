Dec 17 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
Nov Oct Sept
Aug July Nov13/12
All Items UNCH -0.1 0.2
0.1 0.2 1.2
Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.1 0.1
0.1 0.2 1.7
Energy -1.0 -1.7 0.8
-0.3 0.2 -2.4
Food and Beverages 0.1 0.1 UNCH
0.1 0.2 1.2
Food 0.1 0.1 UNCH
0.1 0.1 1.2
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.069 233.546 234.149
233.877 233.596
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
Nov Oct Sept
Aug July Nov13/12
Housing 0.2 0.1 0.3
0.1 UNCH 2.1
Shelter 0.3 0.1 0.2
0.2 0.2 2.4
Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.2 0.2
0.4 0.2 2.8
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.3 0.2 0.2
0.3 0.1 2.4
Housing Fuels/Utilities UNCH UNCH 0.7
-0.4 -0.6 2.6
Household Furnishings/Operations -0.2 -0.2 UNCH
-0.1 -0.4 -1.4
Apparel -0.4 -0.5 -0.5
0.1 0.6 -0.1
Transportation -0.5 -0.7 0.4
-0.2 0.5 -0.8
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 0.1 0.1
-0.1 -0.1 0.9
New Vehicles -0.1 -0.1 0.2
UNCH 0.1 0.6
Gasoline -1.6 -2.9 0.8
-0.1 1.0 -5.8
Medical Care UNCH UNCH 0.3
0.6 0.2 2.2
Prescription drugs 0.2 0.4 0.2
0.8 0.5 1.2
Recreation-V 0.2 0.1 -0.1
UNCH UNCH 0.5
Education/Communication-V 0.2 0.2 0.1
-0.1 0.1 1.6
Tobacco -0.2 0.1 0.1
0.4 1.4 3.1
Commodities -0.3 -0.4 0.1
UNCH 0.2 -0.5
Services 0.2 0.2 0.3
0.1 0.1 2.4
Airline Fares 2.6 3.6 0.5
-3.1 -1.3 4.2
CPI-W unch -0.1 0.2
0.1 N/A 1.1
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for
urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Nov Oct Prev Nov13/12
0.4 0.1 0.1 1.1
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Nov CPI +0.1 pct
U.S. Nov CPI year-over-year +1.3 pct
U.S. Nov CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. Nov CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct
U.S. Nov CPI unadjusted index level 233.13
NOTES:
N/A-not available