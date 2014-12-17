Dec 17 The U.S. current account, seasonally
adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau
of Economic Analysis.
In Billions of Dlrs: Q3'14 Q2'14
Q3'13
Balance on the current account -100.26 -98.42
-101.31
Exports of goods and services
and income receipts (credits) 829.10 831.29
796.94
Export of goods and services 592.00 586.58
570.76
Primary income receipts 209.32 204.61
196.00
Secondary income (current
transfer) receipts 27.78 40.10
30.18
Imports of goods and services
and income payments (debits) 929.36 929.71
898.25
Imports of goods and services 716.33 717.80
691.95
Primary income payments 150.31 149.80
144.48
Secondary income (current
transfer) payments 62.73 62.11
61.82
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Q3 current account deficit $97.5 bln