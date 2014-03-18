March 18 Commerce Department housing starts, building permits and housing completions data.

Starts and building permits with percent changes, seasonally adjusted annual rates in 1,000s of units: PCT CHANGE Feb Jan Dec Feb'14/13 Starts -0.2 -11.2 -7.0 -6.4 Permits 7.7 -4.6 -2.6 6.9 RATES Feb Jan Dec Feb 2013 Starts 907 909 1,024 969 Permits 1,018 945 991 952 STARTS Feb Jan Dec Feb 2013 Single 583 581 669 652 Multiple 324 328 355 317 PERMITS Feb Jan Dec Feb 2013 Single 588 599 610 600 Multiple 430 346 381 352 REGIONAL BREAKDOWN STARTS Pct Rate PERMITS Pct Rate Northeast -37.5 75 Northeast 6.3 102 Midwest 34.5 78 Midwest -11.8 134 South 7.3 529 South 9.9 545 West -5.5 225 West 17.9 237 Actual Starts and Permits, unadjusted in 1,000s:

Feb Jan Dec Feb'13 Starts 62 61 68 66 Permits 71 65 76 66 Completions of new privately-owned housing units (seasonally adjusted annual rates, in 1,000s): RATES: Feb Jan Feb'13 Total Units 886 849 727

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. housing starts: 910,000 units

U.S. Feb. building permits: 960,000 units

NOTE:

The department regularly revises building permits between its monthly housing starts reports.