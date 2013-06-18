June 18 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

May April March Feb Jan May13/12 All Items 0.1 -0.4 -0.2 0.7 UNCH 1.4 Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.3 1.7 Energy 0.4 -4.3 -2.6 5.4 -1.7 -1.0 Food and Beverages -0.1 0.2 0.1 0.1 UNCH 1.4 Food -0.1 0.2 UNCH 0.1 UNCH 1.4 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 232.945 232.531 232.773 232.166 230.280 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

May April March Feb Jan May13/12 Housing 0.3 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.2 2.2 Shelter 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 2.3 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 2.8 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.2 0.2 2.1 Housing Fuels/Utilities 0.7 0.9 -0.1 0.6 0.4 3.9 Household Furnishings/Operations UNCH -0.1 -0.3 UNCH -0.1 -0.4 Apparel 0.2 -0.3 -1.0 -0.1 0.8 0.2 Transportation 0.1 -2.7 -1.3 3.0 -0.9 -0.6 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.1 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.2 -0.2 New Vehicles UNCH 0.3 0.1 -0.3 0.1 1.1 Gasoline UNCH -8.1 -4.4 9.1 -3.0 -4.1 Medical Care -0.1 UNCH 0.3 0.2 0.1 2.2 Prescription drugs -0.6 -0.1 0.3 -0.3 UNCH -0.1 Recreation-V 0.2 -0.1 -0.1 0.3 0.3 0.8 Education/Communication-V 0.1 -0.2 0.2 0.3 0.4 1.3 Tobacco UNCH 0.6 -0.2 -0.2 0.5 2.8 Commodities -0.1 -1.2 -0.7 1.3 -0.3 -0.3 Services 0.3 0.1 0.2 0.3 0.3 2.5 Airline Fares 2.2 -0.7 0.6 -0.3 1.1 3.0 CPI-W 0.2 -0.5 -0.3 0.8 UNCH 1.3

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: May Apr Prev May13/12

-0.1 0.3 unch 0.9

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. May CPI +0.2 pct

U.S. May CPI year-over-year +1.4 pct

U.S. May CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. May CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct

U.S. May CPI unadjusted index level 233.01

U.S. May Real Earnings unchanged

NOTES:

N/A-not available