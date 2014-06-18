June 18 The U.S. current account, seasonally
adjusted, as reported by the U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau
of Economic Analysis.
In Billions of Dlrs: Q1'14 Q4'13
Q1'13
Balance on the current account -111.16 -87.32
-105.49
Exports of goods and services
and income receipts (credits) 803.26 814.01
780.88
Exports of goods and services 573.99 581.69
562.41
Primary income receipts 198.20 200.45
190.18
Secondary income (current
transfer) receipts 31.08 31.88
28.29
Imports of goods and services
and income payments (debits) 914.42 901.33
886.37
Imports of goods and services 700.80 694.14
683.36
Primary income payments 151.50 145.81
144.19
Secondary income (current
transfer) payments 62.12 61.38
58.81
NOTE:
"With this release, ... the statistics are revised to
reflect newly available and revised source data, changes in
estimation methods, and changes in definitions and
classifications. The first quarter of 1999 is the earliest
period that is revised," the department said.