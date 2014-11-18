Nov 18 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price
index:
Seasonally Adj
Unadjusted
Oct Sept Aug
Oct'14/13
Final demand 0.2 -0.1 unch
1.5
Exfood/energy 0.4 unch 0.1
1.8
Exfood/energy/trade 0.1 -0.1 0.2
1.6
Final demand goods -0.4 -0.2 -0.3
1.1
Foods 1.0 -0.7 -0.5
4.5
Energy -3.0 -0.7 -1.5
-3.7
Exfood/energy -0.1 0.2 unch
1.7
Final demand services 0.5 -0.1 0.3
1.8
Trade 1.5 unch unch
2.6
Transportation/warehousing -0.1 -0.2 0.3
2.5
Extrade,transportation/warehousing 0.1 -0.1 0.3
1.4
Final demand construction 0.5 unch unch
2.2
Personal consumption 0.3 -0.2 0.1
1.9
Goods -0.5 -0.3 -0.5
1.9
Services 0.6 -0.2 0.3
1.9
Exfood/energy 0.5 -0.2 0.3
N/A
Exfood/energy/trade 0.1 -0.1 0.3
N/A
Finished goods -0.3 -0.2 -0.3
1.7
Exfood/energy 0.1 0.2 0.1
2.1
Private capital equipment 0.1 0.1 unch
1.3
Intermediate demand
Processed goods -0.9 0.1 -0.3
0.4
Exfood/energy -0.2 0.2 0.2
1.4
Unprocessed goods -2.4 0.6 -3.3
-1.9
Exfood/energy(Y) -2.9 0.5 -0.7
-0.9
Services 0.1 unch 0.2
1.6
Construction 0.2 0.2 0.3
2.5
Selected components, final demand goods
Residential natural gas -0.8 1.1 -4.5
4.7
Gasoline -5.8 -2.6 -1.4
-9.5
Heating oil -7.1 2.9 -5.7
-14.5
Pharmaceutical preparations 0.6 0.2 0.3
9.0
Passenger cars 1.0 -0.2 -0.2
1.1
Light trucks 0.1 0.2 -0.1
2.7
Cigarettes(1) unch unch unch
6.1
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Oct. PPI, final demand -0.1 pct
U.S. Oct. PPI, final demand ex-food/energy (core) +0.1 pct
U.S. Oct. year-over-year PPI, final demand +1.3 pct
U.S. Oct. year-over-year core PPI, final demand +1.5 pct
NOTES:
Nov 2009=100. N/A-not available
(1) Not seasonally adjusted