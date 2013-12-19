Dec 19 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
12/14/13 379,000 343,500 N/A
N/A
12/07/13 369,000-R 330,250-R 2,884,000
2.2
11/30/13 305,000-R 324,000-R 2,790,000-R
2.1
11/23/13 321,000 333,000 2,757,000-R
2.1
11/16/13 326,000 339,250 2,765,000
2.1
11/09/13 344,000 345,250 2,867,000
2.2
11/02/13 341,000 349,750 2,810,000
2.2
10/26/13 346,000 357,750 2,874,000
2.2
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Dec. 7 from 368,000; Nov. 30 from 300,000
Four-Week Average: Dec. 7 from 328,750; Nov. 30 from
322,750
Continued Claims: Nov. 30 from 2,791,000; Nov. 23 from
2,751,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 28 states reported an increase in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Dec. 7, the latest period for which data are available.
Among the largest were:
California 21,876
New York 14,322
Pennsylvania 14,004
Georgia 11,582
Texas 9,761
South Carolina 5,311
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported a decrease in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Dec. 7, the latest period for which data are available:
Ohio -1,095
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 334,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.780 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 414,002 DEC 14
WEEK FROM 462,198 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,878,730 DEC 7 WEEK
FROM 2,959,841 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available