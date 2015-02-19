Feb 19 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
02/14/15 283,000 283,250 N/A
N/A
02/07/15 304,000 289,750 2,425,000
1.8
01/31/15 279,000 293,000 2,367,000-R
1.8
01/24/15 267,000 299,250 2,406,000-R
1.8
01/17/15 309,000 307,000 2,394,000
1.8
01/10/15 317,000 300,000 2,463,000
1.8
01/03/15 304,000 293,000 2,428,000
1.8
12/27/14 298,000 290,750 2,485,000
1.9
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: Jan. 31 from 2,354,000; Jan. 24 from
2,405,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 293,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.374 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 278,986 FEB 14
WEEK FROM 324,199 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,813,487 FEB 7 WEEK
FROM 2,795,972 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available