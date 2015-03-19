March 19 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
03/14/15 291,000 304,750 N/A
N/A
03/07/15 290,000-R 302,500-R 2,417,000
1.8
02/28/15 325,000 306,000 2,428,000-R
1.8
02/21/15 313,000 294,500 2,423,000
1.8
02/14/15 282,000 283,000 2,404,000
1.8
02/07/15 304,000 289,750 2,422,000
1.8
01/31/15 279,000 293,000 2,367,000
1.8
01/24/15 267,000 299,250 2,406,000
1.8
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: March 7 from 289,000
Four-Week Average: March 7 from 302,250
Continued Claims: Feb. 28 from 2,418,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 292,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.410 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 259,671 MARCH 14
WEEK FROM 277,925 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,724,216 MARCH 7 WEEK
FROM 2,804,575 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available