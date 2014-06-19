June 19 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
06/14/14 312,000 311,750 N/A
N/A
06/07/14 318,000-R 315,500-R 2,561,000
1.9
05/31/14 313,000 310,500 2,615,000-R
2.0
05/24/14 304,000 312,500 2,603,000
2.0
05/17/14 327,000 322,750 2,623,000
2.0
05/10/14 298,000 323,500 2,648,000
2.0
05/03/14 321,000 325,250 2,666,000
2.0
04/26/14 345,000 320,250 2,676,000
2.0
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: June 7 from 317,000
Four-Week Average: June 7 from 315,250
Continued Claims: May 31 from 2,614,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 314,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.600 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 300,193 JUNE 14
WEEK FROM 313,371 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,389,634 JUNE 7 WEEK
FROM 2,424,134 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available