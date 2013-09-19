Sept 19 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
09/14/13 309,000 314,750 N/A
N/A
09/07/13 294,000-R 321,750-R 2,787,000
2.1
08/31/13 323,000 328,750 2,815,000-R
2.2
08/24/13 333,000 331,750 2,944,000
2.3
08/17/13 337,000 330,500 2,994,000
2.3
08/10/13 322,000 332,500 3,003,000
2.3
08/03/13 335,000 336,000 2,970,000
2.3
07/27/13 328,000 341,750 3,023,000
2.3
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Sept. 7 from 292,000
Four-Week Average: Sept. 7 from 321,250
Continued Claims: Aug. 31 from 2,871,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said no states reported an increase in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Sept. 7, the latest period for which data are available.
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said five states reported a decrease in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Sept. 7, the latest period for which data are available.
Among the largest were:
California -25,412
New York -2,260
Florida -1,808
Oregon -1,738
Pennsylvania -1,295
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.900 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 271,747 SEPT 14
WEEK FROM 229,485 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,505,514 SEPT 7 WEEK
FROM 2,519,010 PRIOR WEEK