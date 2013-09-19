Sept 19 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.

Insured

Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)

09/14/13 309,000 314,750 N/A N/A

09/07/13 294,000-R 321,750-R 2,787,000 2.1

08/31/13 323,000 328,750 2,815,000-R 2.2

08/24/13 333,000 331,750 2,944,000 2.3

08/17/13 337,000 330,500 2,994,000 2.3

08/10/13 322,000 332,500 3,003,000 2.3

08/03/13 335,000 336,000 2,970,000 2.3

07/27/13 328,000 341,750 3,023,000 2.3

REVISIONS:

Initial Claims: Sept. 7 from 292,000

Four-Week Average: Sept. 7 from 321,250

Continued Claims: Aug. 31 from 2,871,000

STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said no states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 7, the latest period for which data are available.

STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:

The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Sept. 7, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:

California -25,412

New York -2,260

Florida -1,808

Oregon -1,738

Pennsylvania -1,295

Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:

U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 330,000

U.S. Continued Claims: 2.900 mln

NOTES:

UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 271,747 SEPT 14 WEEK FROM 229,485 PRIOR WEEK