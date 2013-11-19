BRIEF-Weisman Group dissolves stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime
* Weisman Group Llc dissolves share stake in Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc as of February 28 - sec filing
Nov 19 U.S. Labor Department employment cost data for U.S. workers in percent changes.
Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
3 months ended: 12 months ended:
Sep13 Jun13 Prev Sep13 Jun13 Prev Sep12 Total Compensation 0.4 0.5 0.5 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 Wages and Salaries 0.3 0.4 0.4 1.6 1.7 1.7 1.7 Benefit Costs 0.7 0.4 0.4 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.4 State/Local Govt 0.4 0.3 0.3 1.7 1.8 1.8 1.8 Goods-Producing 0.4 0.4 0.4 1.8 2.0 2.0 1.7 Service-Producing 0.4 0.5 0.5 1.8 1.8 1.8 2.0 Private Industry 0.4 0.6 0.6 1.9 1.9 1.9 1.9 Employment Cost Index Sep13 Jun13 Prev
(2005=100) 119.5 119.0 119.0
Unadjusted 12 months ended: Private Industry Workers Sep13 Sep12 Wages and Salaries 1.8 1.8
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
Q3 employment cost index +0.5 pct
NOTE: The Q3 report, originally scheduled for release on Oct. 31, was delayed due to a partial shutdown of the federal government.
* Red Rock Resorts-on March 3 unit of station casinos llc entered second loan modification agreement with respect to credit agreement dated June 16,2011
March 6 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.