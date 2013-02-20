CANADA STOCKS-TSX slips, dragged down by mining stocks
TORONTO, March 6 Mining stocks weighed on Canada's benchmark stock index on Monday as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.
Feb 20 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):
Seasonally Adj Unadjusted
JAN Dec JAN13/12 Nov Finished Goods 0.2 -0.3 1.4 -0.4 Less Food, Energy 0.2 0.1 1.8 0.2 Consumer Foods 0.7 -0.8 3.0 1.3 Energy Goods -0.4 -0.6 -1.0 -3.3 Finished Goods Index(X) 194.7 193.6 N/A Residential NatGas(W) -0.5 0.7 unch 1.7 Gasoline -2.1 -1.8 -2.5 -7.2 Heating Oil -0.5 -2.2 -6.0 -3.2 Tobacco Products(X) unch 2.0 4.2 unch Passenger Cars -0.8 0.2 unch 0.6 Capital Equipment 0.1 unch 1.0 0.2 Pharmaceutical Preps 2.5 0.2 6.3 0.2 Intermediate Goods unch 0.1 0.4 -0.9 Less Food, Energy 0.3 0.3 0.7 -0.1 Manufact Materials 0.2 0.2 -0.4 -0.3 Construction Materials 0.5 0.2 2.7 0.1 Intermed.Energy Goods -0.3 unch -2.1 -3.6 Crude Goods 0.8 1.4 1.5 0.4 Less Food, Energy(Y) -0.3 1.4 -3.7 1.3 Food/Feedstuffs -0.4 0.4 8.5 0.7 Nonfood Materials 1.5 2.1 -2.5 0.1 Energy Materials(Z) 2.3 2.6 -1.4 -0.3 Petroleum(X) 8.1 1.3 -6.5 -6.6 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Jan producer prices +0.4 pct
U.S. Jan year-over-year producer prices +1.4 pct
U.S. Jan producer prices ex-food/energy +0.2 pct
U.S. Jan year-over-year core producer prices +1.6 pct
NOTES:
On Feb. 15, the department issued recalculated seasonal adjustment factors for 2008-2012 to its Producer Price Index, which resulted in revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes over the same period to previously published data. The calculations did not affect unadjusted data.
WASHINGTON, March 6 New orders for U.S.-made goods increased for a second straight month in January, suggesting the recovery of the manufacturing sector was gaining momentum as rising prices for commodities spur demand for machinery.
NEW YORK, March 6 The amount of negative-yielding government bonds globally fell to $8.6 trillion as of March 1 due to rising long-term European yields in the wake of stronger-than-forecast regional economic data, Fitch Ratings said on Monday.