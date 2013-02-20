Feb 20 U.S. Labor Department monthly producer price index (1982 equals 100, except where noted):

Seasonally Adj Unadjusted

JAN Dec JAN13/12 Nov Finished Goods 0.2 -0.3 1.4 -0.4 Less Food, Energy 0.2 0.1 1.8 0.2 Consumer Foods 0.7 -0.8 3.0 1.3 Energy Goods -0.4 -0.6 -1.0 -3.3 Finished Goods Index(X) 194.7 193.6 N/A Residential NatGas(W) -0.5 0.7 unch 1.7 Gasoline -2.1 -1.8 -2.5 -7.2 Heating Oil -0.5 -2.2 -6.0 -3.2 Tobacco Products(X) unch 2.0 4.2 unch Passenger Cars -0.8 0.2 unch 0.6 Capital Equipment 0.1 unch 1.0 0.2 Pharmaceutical Preps 2.5 0.2 6.3 0.2 Intermediate Goods unch 0.1 0.4 -0.9 Less Food, Energy 0.3 0.3 0.7 -0.1 Manufact Materials 0.2 0.2 -0.4 -0.3 Construction Materials 0.5 0.2 2.7 0.1 Intermed.Energy Goods -0.3 unch -2.1 -3.6 Crude Goods 0.8 1.4 1.5 0.4 Less Food, Energy(Y) -0.3 1.4 -3.7 1.3 Food/Feedstuffs -0.4 0.4 8.5 0.7 Nonfood Materials 1.5 2.1 -2.5 0.1 Energy Materials(Z) 2.3 2.6 -1.4 -0.3 Petroleum(X) 8.1 1.3 -6.5 -6.6 W-1990=100 X-not seasonally adjusted. Y-excludes crude petroleum Z-Includes crude petroleum. N/A-not available

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:

U.S. Jan producer prices +0.4 pct

U.S. Jan year-over-year producer prices +1.4 pct

U.S. Jan producer prices ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. Jan year-over-year core producer prices +1.6 pct

NOTES:

On Feb. 15, the department issued recalculated seasonal adjustment factors for 2008-2012 to its Producer Price Index, which resulted in revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes over the same period to previously published data. The calculations did not affect unadjusted data.