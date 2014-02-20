Feb 20 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Jan Dec Jan14/13 All Items 0.1 0.2 1.6 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 1.6 Energy 0.6 1.6 2.1 Food and Beverages 0.1 0.1 1.1 Food 0.1 UNCH 1.1 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.916 233.049 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Jan Dec Jan14/13 Housing 0.4 0.2 2.4 Shelter 0.3 0.2 2.6 Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.3 2.9 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.3 2.5 Housing Fuels/Utilities 2.0 0.3 4.5 Household Furnishings/Operations UNCH -0.2 -1.3 Apparel -0.3 0.4 -0.3 Transportation -0.5 0.7 0.5 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.4 -0.1 0.3 New Vehicles -0.3 UNCH UNCH Gasoline -1.0 2.6 0.1 Medical Care 0.3 UNCH 2.1 Prescription drugs 0.6 -0.8 1.4 Recreation-V 0.2 -0.3 0.4 Education/Communication-V UNCH 0.2 1.3 Tobacco 0.7 0.6 3.3 Commodities -0.2 0.4 0.3 Services 0.3 0.1 2.4 Airline Fares -2.2 -4.2 -4.8 CPI-W 0.1 0.3 1.6

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Jan Dec Prev Jan14/13

0.1 -0.5 -0.5 0.4

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Jan CPI +0.1 pct

U.S. Jan CPI year-over-year +1.6 pct

U.S. Jan CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. Jan CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.6 pct

U.S. Jan CPI unadjusted index level 233.76

U.S. Jan Real Earnings unchanged

NOTES:

The department issued annual revisions to the CPI on Feb. 18, covering 2009-2013, resulting in some changes to the December data released on Jan. 16.

N/A-not available