Feb 20 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
Jan Dec Jan14/13
All Items 0.1 0.2 1.6
Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 0.1 1.6
Energy 0.6 1.6 2.1
Food and Beverages 0.1 0.1 1.1
Food 0.1 UNCH 1.1
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 233.916 233.049
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
Jan Dec Jan14/13
Housing 0.4 0.2 2.4
Shelter 0.3 0.2 2.6
Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.3 2.9
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.3 2.5
Housing Fuels/Utilities 2.0 0.3 4.5
Household Furnishings/Operations UNCH -0.2 -1.3
Apparel -0.3 0.4 -0.3
Transportation -0.5 0.7 0.5
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V -0.4 -0.1 0.3
New Vehicles -0.3 UNCH UNCH
Gasoline -1.0 2.6 0.1
Medical Care 0.3 UNCH 2.1
Prescription drugs 0.6 -0.8 1.4
Recreation-V 0.2 -0.3 0.4
Education/Communication-V UNCH 0.2 1.3
Tobacco 0.7 0.6 3.3
Commodities -0.2 0.4 0.3
Services 0.3 0.1 2.4
Airline Fares -2.2 -4.2 -4.8
CPI-W 0.1 0.3 1.6
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for
urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Jan Dec Prev Jan14/13
0.1 -0.5 -0.5 0.4
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Jan CPI +0.1 pct
U.S. Jan CPI year-over-year +1.6 pct
U.S. Jan CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. Jan CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.6 pct
U.S. Jan CPI unadjusted index level 233.76
U.S. Jan Real Earnings unchanged
NOTES:
The department issued annual revisions to the CPI on Feb.
18, covering 2009-2013, resulting in some changes to the
December data released on Jan. 16.
N/A-not available