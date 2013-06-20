BRIEF-Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors
* Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors
June 20 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
06/15/13 354,000 348,250 N/A N/A
06/08/13 336,000-R 345,750-R 2,951,000 2.3
06/01/13 346,000 352,500 2,991,000-R 2.3
05/25/13 357,000 348,000 2,971,000 2.3
05/18/13 344,000 340,500 3,002,000 2.3
05/11/13 363,000 340,000 2,923,000 2.3
05/04/13 328,000 338,000 3,024,000 2.3
04/27/13 327,000 343,000 3,013,000 2.3
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: June 8 from 334,000
Four-Week Average: June 8 from 345,250
Continued Claims: June 1 from 2,973,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 15 states and one territory reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 8, the latest period for which data are available. Among the largest were:
Pennsylvania 5,214
Illinois 3,364
Texas 3,007
Georgia 2,937
Ohio 2,326
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 8, the latest period for which data are available:
California -1,209
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 340,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.960 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 335,320 JUNE 15 WEEK FROM 332,371 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,765,232 JUNE 8 WEEK FROM 2,778,430 PRIOR WEEK
* Peabody Energy announces members of company's post-emergence board of directors
* Great Plains Energy announces offering of senior notes to finance a portion of westar acquisition
* Global Medical REIT Inc announces significant expansion of revolving credit facility