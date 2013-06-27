June 27 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
06/22/13 346,000 345,750 N/A N/A
06/15/13 355,000-R 348,500-R 2,965,000 2.3
06/08/13 336,000 345,750 2,966,000-R 2.3
06/01/13 346,000 352,500 2,991,000 2.3
05/25/13 357,000 348,000 2,971,000 2.3
05/18/13 344,000 340,500 3,002,000 2.3
05/11/13 363,000 340,000 2,923,000 2.3
05/04/13 328,000 338,000 3,024,000 2.3
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: June 15 from 354,000
Four-Week Average: June 15 from 348,250
Continued Claims: June 8 from 2,951,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said five states reported an increase in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 15, the latest period for which
data are available:
California 15,341
Pennsylvania 4,882
Florida 4,850
Michigan 1,114
Maryland 1,065
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said six states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended June 15, the latest period for which
data are available:
Illinois -3,401
New York -2,090
Georgia -1,893
Missouri -1,591
Tennessee -1,542
Oregon -1,488
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 345,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.950 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 334,978 JUNE 22 WEEK FROM 336,567
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,787,079 JUNE 15 WEEK FROM 2,779,608 PRIOR
WEEK