Nov 20 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price
Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
Oct Sept Aug
Oct14/13
All Items UNCH 0.1 -0.2
1.7
Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.1 UNCH
1.8
Energy -1.9 -0.7 -2.6
-1.6
Food and Beverages 0.1 0.3 0.3
2.9
Food 0.1 0.3 0.2
3.1
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 237.433 238.031 237.852
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj.
Unadjusted
Oct Sept Aug
Oct14/13
Housing 0.2 0.2 0.1
2.7
Shelter 0.2 0.3 0.2
3.0
Rent of Primary Residence 0.2 0.3 0.2
3.3
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.2
2.7
Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.1 -0.1 -0.4
3.1
Household Furnishings/Operations 0.4 UNCH -0.3
-0.8
Apparel -0.2 UNCH -0.2
0.7
Transportation -0.7 -0.3 -1.5
-1.1
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V UNCH UNCH UNCH
-0.4
New Vehicles 0.2 UNCH 0.2
0.6
Gasoline -3.0 -1.0 -4.1
-5.0
Medical Care 0.2 0.2 UNCH
2.1
Prescription drugs 0.7 0.3 UNCH
4.1
Recreation-V 0.2 UNCH -0.4
0.2
Education/Communication-V -0.2 UNCH -0.1
0.8
Tobacco 0.6 -0.1 UNCH
2.6
Commodities -0.4 UNCH -0.5
0.3
Services 0.2 0.2 UNCH
2.5
Airline Fares 2.4 -0.5 -4.7
-2.8
CPI-W -0.1 0.1 -0.3
1.5
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for
urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Oct Sept Prev Oct14/13
0.4 -0.1 0.2 0.9
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Oct. CPI -0.1 pct
U.S. Oct. CPI year-over-year +1.6 pct
U.S. Oct. CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. Oct. CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct
U.S. Oct. CPI unadjusted index level 237.30
U.S. Oct. Real Earnings +0.3 pct
NOTES:
N/A-not available