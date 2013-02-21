Feb 21 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
02/16/13 362,000 360,750 N/A N/A
02/09/13 342,000-R 352,750-R 3,148,000 2.4
02/02/13 368,000 351,000 3,137,000-R 2.4
01/26/13 371,000 352,750 3,244,000 2.5
01/19/13 330,000 351,750 3,216,000 2.5
01/12/13 335,000 360,000 3,175,000 2.5
01/05/13 375,000 366,750 3,229,000 2.5
12/29/12 367,000 359,000 3,169,000 2.5
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Feb. 9 from 341,000
Four-Week Average: Feb. 9 from 352,500
Continued Claims: Feb. 2 from 3,114,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not
seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Feb. 9, the latest
period for which data are available:
Kansas 2,344
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 10 states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally
adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended Feb. 9, the latest period for
which data are available. Among the largest were:
California -4,830
New York -4,401
Oregon -2,211
Pennsylvania -2,020
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 355,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.170 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 346,428 FEB 16 WEEK FROM 361,186
PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,648,864 FEB 9 WEEK FROM 3,667,052
PRIOR WEEK