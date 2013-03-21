BRIEF-VenBio issues statement to Immunomedics stockholders
* Venbio select advisor llc says issued statement to immunomedics stockholders
March 21 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
03/16/13 336,000 339,750 N/A N/A
03/09/13 334,000-r 347,250-r 3,053,000 2.4
03/02/13 342,000 349,250-r 3,048,000-r 2.4
02/23/13 347,000 355,750-r 3,113,000 2.4
02/16/13 366,000 361,750-r 3,091,000 2.4
02/09/13 342,000-r 352,750-r 3,165,000 2.5
02/02/13 368,000 351,000 3,137,000 2.4
01/26/13 371,000 352,750 3,244,000 2.5
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: March 9 from 332,000; Feb 9 from 343,000
Four-Week Average: March 9 from 346,750; March 2 from 349,750; Feb. 23 from 356,000
Continued Claims: March 2 from 3,024,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported an increase in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 9, the latest period for which data are available:
Georgia 1,678
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said five states reported a decrease in claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week ended March 9, the latest period for which data are available:
New York 7,248
California 6,189
Illinois 1,172
Kansas 1,098
Alabama 1,083
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Jobless Claims: 342,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 3.050 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 299,143 MARCH 16 WEEK FROM 317,526 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 3,437,345 MARCH 9 WEEK FROM 3,501,920 PRIOR WEEK
* Venbio select advisor llc says issued statement to immunomedics stockholders
CHICAGO, March 2 Federal law enforcement officials searched three facilities of heavy machinery manufacturer Caterpillar Inc on Thursday, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney Office for the Central District of Illinois said, and the company's stock fell.
* Would sell down govt stakes in some firms (Adds details, reactions from unions, bosses)