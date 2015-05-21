BRIEF-Tangelo negotiating extension of obligation to lender
* Negotiating extension of its principal repayment obligations to its lender, third eye capital corporation to come due on March 31
May 21 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
05/16/15 274,000 266,250 N/A N/A
05/09/15 264,000 271,750 2,211,000 1.6
05/02/15 265,000 279,500 2,223,000-R 1.7
04/25/15 262,000 283,750 2,229,000 1.7
04/18/15 296,000 285,000 2,256,000 1.7
04/11/15 295,000 283,000 2,327,000 1.7
04/04/15 282,000 282,500 2,275,000 1.7
03/28/15 267,000 285,250 2,308,000 1.7
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: May 2 from 2,229,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 271,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.231 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 242,794 MAY 16 WEEK FROM 242,882 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,078,408 MAY 9 WEEK FROM 2,138,612 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
* Pimco Global Income Opportunities Fund announces annual redemption