Nov 21 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state
jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
11/16/13 323,000 338,500 N/A
N/A
11/09/13 344,000-R 345,250-R 2,876,000
2.2
11/02/13 341,000 349,750 2,810,000-R
2.2
10/26/13 346,000 357,750 2,874,000
2.2
10/19/13 350,000 348,250 2,867,000
2.2
10/12/13 362,000 337,500 2,850,000
2.2
10/05/13 373,000 324,750 2,882,000
2.2
09/28/13 308,000 305,000 2,902,000
2.2
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: Nov. 9 from 339,000
Four-Week Average: Nov. 9 from 344,000
Continued Claims: Nov. 2 from 2,874,000
STATES WITH INCREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said 12 states reported an increase in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Nov. 9, the latest period for which data are available.
Among the largest were:
California 4,737
New York 2,853
Pennsylvania 2,711
Michigan 2,271
New Jersey 2,210
STATES WITH DECREASES IN CLAIMS OF MORE THAN 1,000:
The department said one state reported a decrease in
claims, not seasonally adjusted, of more than 1,000 in the week
ended Nov. 9, the latest period for which data are available:
Florida -1,055
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 335,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.870 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 322,510 NOV 16
WEEK FROM 363,506 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,548,141 NOV 9 WEEK
FROM 2,503,713 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available