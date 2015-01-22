UPDATE 4-Brazil approves $3.9 bln BM&FBovespa-Cetip tie-up

BRASILIA/SAO PAULO, March 22 Brazil's antitrust watchdog Cade on Wednesday approved financial bourse BM&FBovespa SA's takeover of rival clearinghouse Cetip SA Mercados Organizados, and will not require any antitrust measures beyond those the firms proposed themselves.