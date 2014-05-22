BRIEF-Brandywine Realty Trust files for potential mixed shelf offering - SEC filing
* Brandywine Realty Trust Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nVNRMT) Further company coverage:
May 22 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
05/17/14 326,000 322,500 N/A N/A
05/10/14 298,000-R 323,500-R 2,653,000 2.0
05/03/14 321,000 325,250 2,666,000-R 2.0
04/26/14 345,000 320,250 2,676,000 2.0
04/19/14 330,000 317,000 2,761,000 2.1
04/12/14 305,000 312,000 2,674,000 2.0
04/05/14 301,000 316,500 2,741,000 2.1
03/29/14 332,000 321,000 2,750,000 2.1
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: May 10 from 297,000
Four-Week Average: May 10 from 323,250
Continued Claims: May 3 from 2,667,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 310,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.660 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS ROSE TO 286,590 MAY 17 WEEK FROM 270,952 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,499,378 MAY 10 WEEK FROM 2,559,171 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
* Brandywine Realty Trust Files for potential mixed shelf offering; size undisclosed - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nVNRMT) Further company coverage:
March 20 Puerto Rico's governor on Monday proposed measures to reduce anticipated budget cuts at the University of Puerto Rico to $241 million by fiscal year 2021, from $450 million requested by the struggling U.S. territory's fiscal oversight board.
WASHINGTON, March 20 U.S. Representative Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, said on Monday it was not known whether any Americans helped Russia in an alleged hacking campaign aimed at swaying the Nov. 8 election in Donald Trump's favor.