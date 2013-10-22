Oct 22 U.S. Labor Department seasonally adjusted jobs data. In 1,000s, Change Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)

in Nonfarm Payrolls 148 193 169 89 104

Jobless Rate (Pct) 7.2 7.3 7.3 7.4 7.4

Earnings, Hours of All Private, Non-Farm workers:

Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 34.5 34.5 34.5 34.4 34.4

Manufacturing Hours 40.8 40.8 40.8 40.7 40.7

Overtime Hours 3.4 3.4 3.4 3.2 3.2

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 24.09 24.06 24.05 23.99 24.00

Pct change 0.1 0.3

Earnings, Hours of Private, Non-Farm Production workers:

Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)

Avg Weekly Hours 33.7 33.7 33.6 33.6 33.6

Earnings/Hour (dlrs) 20.24 20.20 20.20 20.16 20.16

Pct change 0.2 0.2

Non-Farm Month-On-Month Payroll Changes by Industry (1,000s):

Sept Aug (Prev) July (Prev)

Total Private 126 161 152 100 127

Goods-Producing 26 18 18 -12 -17

Construction 20 2 0 3 -3

Manufacturing 2 13 14 -17 -16

Service-Providing 100 143 134 112 144

Wholesale Trade 16.1 9.1 8.4 14.1 11.6

Retail 20.8 31.9 44.0 41.0 48.8

Transp/warehousing 23.4 6.3 12.0 -13.6 -13.9

Information 4 -17 -18 12 13

Financial activities -2 -3 -5 14 17

Professional/business 32 30 23 35 32

Temporary help svs 20.2 21.2 13.1 13.4 8.1

Leisure/hospitality -13 21 27 -3 13

Government 22 32 17 -11 -23

Aggregate Weekly Hours Indexes, Seasonally Adj. (2007=100)

Sept Aug July

Total Private (pct change) 0.1 0.5

Manufacturing (pct change) UNCH 0.3

Total Private (index) 98.9 98.8 98.3

Manufacturing (index) 87.8 87.8 87.5

Note--The indexes show total aggregate hours of production or nonsupervisory workers on private nonfarm payrolls by industry. HOUSEHOLD SURVEY-Civilian Employment, Seasonally Adj. (Monthly change in 1,000s):

Sept Aug July Workforce 73 -312 -37 Employed 133 -115 227 Unemployed -61 -198 -263

Sept Aug July

U-6 Jobless Rate (pct) 13.6 13.7 14.0

Jobless duration

27 weeks or more (1,000s) 4,146 4,290 4,246

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast for Sept.:

Nonfarm payrolls +180,000

Private payrolls: +180,000

Factory payrolls: +5,000

Jobless rate: 7.3 pct

Average hourly earnings: +0.2 pct

Average workweek: 34.5 hours

HISTORICAL COMPARISONS/NOTES:

The September report, initially scheduled for release on Oct. 4, was delayed due to a shutdown of the federal government.

N/A-not available

The U-6 jobless rate measures total unemployment, plus all personnel marginally attached to labor force and total employed part time for economic reasons as a percent of civilian labor force plus all persons marginally attached.

The nonfarm payroll data is based on a survey of employers and the jobless rate is based on a survey of households.