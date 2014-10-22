Oct 22 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

SEPT AUG JULY SEPT14/13 All Items 0.1 -0.2 0.1 1.7 Excluding Food/Energy 0.1 UNCH 0.1 1.7 Energy -0.7 -2.6 -0.3 -0.6 Food and Beverages 0.3 0.3 0.3 2.9 Food 0.3 0.2 0.4 3.0 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 238.031 237.852 238.250 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

SEPT AUG JULY SEPT14/13 Housing 0.2 0.1 0.2 2.6 Shelter 0.3 0.2 0.3 3.0 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.2 0.3 3.3 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 0.3 2.7 Housing Fuels/Utilities -0.1 -0.4 -0.2 3.5 Household Furnishings/Operations UNCH -0.3 -0.1 -1.4 Apparel UNCH -0.2 0.2 0.5 Transportation -0.3 -1.5 -0.3 -0.8 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V UNCH UNCH 0.1 -0.3 New Vehicles UNCH 0.2 0.3 0.3 Gasoline -1.0 -4.1 -0.3 -3.6 Medical Care 0.2 UNCH 0.2 2.0 Prescription drugs 0.3 UNCH 0.5 3.8 Recreation-V UNCH -0.4 -0.1 0.1 Education/Communication-V UNCH -0.1 UNCH 1.3 Tobacco -0.1 UNCH -0.3 2.0 Commodities UNCH -0.5 0.1 0.4 Services 0.2 UNCH 0.1 2.5 Airline Fares -0.5 -4.7 -5.9 -3.0 CPI-W 0.1 -0.3 0.1 1.6

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Sept Aug Prev Sept14/13

0.2 0.5 0.4 0.6

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Sept. CPI unchanged

U.S. Sept. CPI year-over-year +1.6 pct

U.S. Sept. CPI ex-food/energy +0.2 pct

U.S. Sept. CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.7 pct

U.S. Sept. CPI unadjusted index level 237.97

U.S. Sept. Real Earnings +0.3 pct

