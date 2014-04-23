Sweden to introduce airline tax in 2018
STOCKHOLM, March 15 Sweden will put forward plans for a tax on air travel before summer and will use the revenue to lower taxes for small companies, Financial Markets Minister Per Bolund said on Wednesday.
April 23 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Mar'13 Total Units -14.5 384 449 440 470 455 443 By Region: Pct Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Northeast 12.5 27 24 23 36 34 Midwest -21.5 51 65 67 51 49 South -14.4 226 264 255 262 259 West -16.7 80 96 95 121 113
Total sales of new single-family homes fell 13.3 percent from March 2013.
In 1,000s: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Actual Units Sold 36 37 35 34 33 Sales Prices: Mean 334.2 318.9 317.5 330.0 312.9 Median 290.0 260.9 261.8 262.7 260.8 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:
Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Dec (Prev) Total Units -4.5 -3.3 7.6 3.2 -2.5 -1.6 Number of Months: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Supply of Homes 6.0 5.0 5.2 4.8 5.0 1,000 units: Mar Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) End-Month Inventory 193 187 189 189 188
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. March new home sales 450,000 units
