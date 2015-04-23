BRIEF-Bank of America submits application for delisting from TSE
* Says co submits application on March 23 for delisting from Tokyo Stock Exchange
April 23 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
04/18/15 295,000 284,500 N/A N/A
04/11/15 294,000 282,750 2,325,000 1.7
04/04/15 282,000 282,500 2,275,000-R 1.7
03/28/15 267,000 285,250 2,308,000 1.7
03/21/15 288,000 300,250 2,327,000 1.7
03/14/15 293,000 305,250 2,413,000 1.8
03/07/15 293,000 303,250 2,399,000 1.8
02/28/15 327,000 305,500 2,414,000 1.8
REVISIONS:
Continued Claims: April 4 from 2,268,000
Reuters survey of U.S. economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 290,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.300 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 279,097 APRIL 18 WEEK FROM 307,199 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS ROSE TO 2,387,766 APRIL 11 WEEK FROM 2,381,908 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
NEW YORK/HONG KONG, March 23 Global index provider MSCI Inc is seeking feedback from market participants on whether to add Chinese shares to a widely tracked index, a move which could trigger billions of dollars in capital inflows into mainland stocks and ease pressure on its yuan currency.