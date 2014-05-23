May 23 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct Apr Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Apr'13 Total Units 6.4 433 407 384 437 449 452 By Region: Pct Apr Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Northeast -26.7 22 30 27 24 24 Midwest 47.4 84 57 51 57 65 South 3.1 235 228 226 261 264 West unch 92 92 80 95 96

Total sales of new single-family homes fell 4.2 percent from April 2013.

In 1,000s: Apr Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Actual Units Sold 41 39 36 35 37 Sales Prices: Mean 320.1 326.7 334.2 322.0 318.9 Median 275.8 281.7 290.0 264.5 260.9 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Jan (Prev) Total Units -6.9 -14.5 -4.4 -4.5 3.4 7.6 Number of Months: Apr Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Supply of Homes 5.3 5.6 6.0 5.1 5.0 1,000 units: Apr Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) End-Month Inventory 192 191 193 187 187

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. April new home sales 425,000 units