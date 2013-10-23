(TXT}
Oct 23 U.S. Labor Department report of U.S.
import and export price changes by percent (unadjusted).
Sept Aug (Prev) Sept13/12
ALL IMPORTS 0.2 0.2 unch -1.0
Petroleum 0.8 1.9 0.8 -0.4
Nonpetroleum unch -0.2 -0.2 -1.0
Food, Feed, Drink 0.5 0.3 0.3 1.8
Industrial Supplies 0.6 0.7 unch -1.9
Capital Goods unch -0.1 -0.1 -1.0
Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.1 -0.1 -1.2
Consumer Goods ExAutos -0.1 unch -0.1 unch
Sept Aug (Prev) Sept13/12
ALL EXPORTS 0.3 -0.5 -0.5 -1.6
Agricultural 0.7 -4.2 -4.3 -6.3
Non-Agricultural 0.3 unch -0.1 -0.9
Food, Feed, Drink 0.7 -4.3 -4.3 -7.3
Industrial Supplies 0.7 0.2 0.1 -2.8
Capital Goods 0.1 -0.1 -0.1 0.9
Motor Vehicles,Parts unch -0.1 -0.1 0.4
Consumer Goods ExAutos unch -0.5 -0.6 -1.8
The department reported Sept price indices (2000 base year
equals 100) of 139.4 for imports and 132.4 for exports.
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of U.S. economists forecast:
U.S. Sept. import prices +0.2 pct
U.S. Sept. export prices unchanged
NOTE: The report for September, previously scheduled for
release on Oct. 10, was delayed due to the partial government
shutdown.