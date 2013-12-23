Dec 23 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Nov Oct Sept
Personal Income 0.2 -0.1 0.4
Wages/Salaries 0.4 0.1 0.4
Disposable Income 0.1 -0.2 0.5
Personal Consumption 0.5 0.4 0.3
Durables 1.9 1.0 -1.2
Nondurables -0.4 0.4 1.1
Services 0.6 0.3 0.3
Saving Rate, pct 4.2 4.5 5.1
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Nov Oct Sept
Personal Consumption 0.5 0.4 0.2
Durables 2.2 1.2 -1.2
Nondurables unch 0.8 1.1
Services 0.4 0.1 0.1
Disposable Income 0.1 -0.2 0.4
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Nov Oct Sept
PCE Price Index unch unch 0.1
Core PCE Price Index 0.1 0.1 0.1
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind unch -0.1 0.1
Mkt-based Core Index 0.1 0.1 0.1
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Nov Oct Sept
PCE Price Index 0.9 0.7 0.9
Core PCE Price Index 1.1 1.1 1.2
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 0.8 0.7 0.8
Mkt-based Core Index 1.1 1.1 1.1
Current Dollars, in billions
Nov Oct Sept
Personal Income 14,310 14,280 14,292
Wages/Salaries 7,232 7,205 7,195
Disposable Income 12,625 12,609 12,635
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Nov Oct Sept
Manufacturing 759 754 753
Service Industries 4,821 4,803 4,794
Government 1,198 1,197 1,197
Proprietors' Income 1,359 1,364 1,302
Farm 114 126 148
Nonfarm 1,245 1,238 1,234
Personal Consumption 11,683 11,620 11,576
Durables 1,307 1,282 1,269
Nondurables 2,657 2,667 2,656
Services 7,719 7,671 7,651
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Nov Oct Sept
Personal Consumption 10,868 10,812 10,768
Durables 1,392 1,361 1,345
Nondurables 2,381 2,381 2,362
Services 7,116 7,086 7,076
Disposable Income 11,745 11,732 11,753
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. personal income +0.5 pct
U.S. Nov. personal spending +0.5 pct
U.S. Nov. core pce price index +0.1 pct
NOTES:
The base year was changed to 2009 beginning with the June
report released on Aug. 2.