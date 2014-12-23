Dec 23 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted
data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior
months.
PERCENT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept
New Orders -0.7 0.3 -0.7
Ex-Transportation -0.4 -1.0 0.3
Ex-Defense -0.1 -0.6 -1.0
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders -0.8 0.5 -1.4
Primary Metals -1.4 -1.8 2.5
Gen. Machinery 0.9 -2.0 -3.0
Computers/Electronics -1.8 0.1 -2.0
Computer/related -0.6 -3.3 -1.9
Communications 0.5 8.5 -17.3
Electrical/appliances unch -4.0 3.4
Transp. Equip. -1.2 3.3 -3.1
Motor vehicles/parts 0.2 0.6 -0.2
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 0.6 0.8 -16.0
Defense aircraft/
parts -7.8 43.5 -3.2
Capital goods -0.4 1.0 -3.7
NonDefense cap goods 0.5 -0.1 -4.8
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft unch -1.9 -1.1
Defense cap goods -8.1 10.0 7.9
PERCENT CHANGES: Nov Oct Sept
Total unfilled orders 0.4 0.5 0.4
Total inventories 0.4 0.4 0.5
Total shipments -0.4 -0.1 0.3
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 0.2 -0.9 0.7
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept
New Orders 242.275 243.930 243.200
Ex-Transportation 166.775 167.491 169.238
Ex-Defense 230.335 230.507 232.009
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 178.008 179.418 178.494
Primary Metals 27.745 28.152 28.681
Gen. Machinery 36.674 36.332 37.086
Computers/Electronics 22.042 22.452 22.425
Computer/related 2.033 2.045 2.115
Communications 3.821 3.802 3.503
Electrical/appliances 10.836 10.833 11.285
Transp. Equip. 75.500 76.439 73.962
Motor vehicles/parts 47.875 47.791 47.504
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 15.494 15.405 15.282
Defense aircraft/
parts 4.876 5.290 3.686
Capital goods 92.357 92.760 91.875
NonDefense cap goods 82.844 82.409 82.464
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 70.942 70.974 72.335
Defense cap goods 9.513 10.351 9.411
BILLIONS OF DLRS: Nov Oct Sept
Total unfilled orders 1178.925 1174.540 1169.273
Total inventories 408.241 406.555 404.750
Total shipments 245.282 246.209 246.379
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 70.377 70.263 70.913
FORECASTS:
U.S. Nov. durable goods orders +2.9 pct
U.S. Nov. durables ex-transportation +1.0 pct
U.S. Nov. durables ex-defense +1.0 pct
U.S. Nov. nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +1.5 pct
NOTES:
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.