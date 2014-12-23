Dec 23 U.S. Commerce Department personal income and
spending estimates, in seasonally adjusted annual rates.
Percent Changes, current dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug
Personal Income 0.4 0.3 0.2 0.3
Wages/Salaries 0.5 0.3 0.2 0.5
Disposable Income 0.3 0.3 0.1 0.3
Personal Consumption 0.6 0.3 0.2 0.6
Durables 1.6 0.3 -0.9 2.1
Nondurables unch -0.3 -0.1 unch
Services 0.6 0.4 0.5 0.6
Saving Rate, pct 4.4 4.6 4.5 4.7
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug
Personal Consumption 0.7 0.2 0.2 0.7
Durables 2.3 0.4 -0.8 2.4
Nondurables 1.0 0.1 unch 0.6
Services 0.4 0.2 0.4 0.4
Disposable Income 0.5 0.3 0.1 0.3
Percent Changes, chained 2009 dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug
PCE Price Index -0.2 unch 0.1 unch
-0.1722 0.0486 0.0715 -0.0486
Core PCE Price Index unch 0.2 0.1 0.1
0.0083 0.1705 0.1150 0.0770
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind -0.2 unch 0.1 -0.1
Mkt-based Core Index unch 0.1 0.1 unch
Percent Changes from year ago, chained 2009 dollars
Nov Oct Sep Aug
PCE Price Index 1.2 1.4 1.4 1.5
Core PCE Price Index 1.4 1.5 1.5 1.5
Mkt-based PCE Price Ind 1.0 1.3 1.3 1.3
Mkt-based Core Index 1.2 1.4 1.3 1.3
Current Dollars, in billions
Nov Oct Sep Aug
Personal Income 14,930 14,876 14,826 14,800
Wages/Salaries 7,550 7,510 7,484 7,466
Disposable Income 13,156 13,114 13,074 13,056
Personal Income by sector, current dollars, in billions
Nov Oct Sep Aug
Manufacturing 788 784 780 778
Service Industries 5,035 5,004 4,986 4,973
Government 1,230 1,228 1,227 1,225
Proprietors' Income 1,409 1,401 1,382 1,383
Farm 59 56 52 62
Nonfarm 1,350 1,346 1,330 1,321
Personal Consumption 12,144 12,076 12,045 12,017
Durables 1,348 1,326 1,321 1,334
Nondurables 2,684 2,683 2,690 2,692
Services 8,113 8,067 8,033 7,992
Chained 2009 dollars, in billions
Nov Oct Sep Aug
Personal Consumption 11,140 11,059 11,035 11,018
Durables 1,474 1,441 1,435 1,446
Nondurables 2,400 2,376 2,373 2,374
Services 7,297 7,270 7,254 7,227
Disposable Income 12,068 12,009 11,978 11,970
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of Wall Street economists forecast:
U.S. Nov. personal income +0.5 pct
U.S. Nov. personal spending +0.5 pct
U.S. Nov. core pce price index +0.1 pct