March 24 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted): Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Feb Jan Feb15/14 All Items 0.2 -0.7 UNCH Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.2 1.7 Energy 1.0 -9.7 -18.8 Food and Beverages 0.1 -0.1 2.8 Food 0.2 UNCH 3.0 CPI-Urban Consumers-X 234.722 233.707 X-Data unadjusted. Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted

Feb Jan Feb15/14 Housing 0.2 0.1 2.2 Shelter 0.2 0.3 3.0 Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.2 3.5 Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 2.7 Housing Fuels/Utilities UNCH -0.4 UNCH Household Furnishings/Operations UNCH -0.2 -0.8 Apparel 0.3 0.3 -0.8 Transportation 0.8 -5.0 -9.7 New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.3 UNCH -0.5 New Vehicles 0.2 -0.1 0.6 Gasoline 2.4 -18.7 -32.8 Medical Care UNCH UNCH 2.3 Prescription drugs 0.6 -0.2 5.2 Recreation-V UNCH 0.2 -0.1 Education/Communication-V -0.1 0.2 0.4 Tobacco 0.5 -0.2 2.6 Commodities 0.4 -2.2 -3.8 Services 0.1 0.2 2.4 Airline Fares 0.2 -0.3 -3.0 CPI-W 0.3 -0.9 -0.7

Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for urban wage earners and clerical workers.

The department also released data on U.S. real average weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls, seasonally adjusted.

Percent Changes: Feb Jan Prev Feb15/14

-0.1 1.2 1.2 2.6

FORECASTS:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. Feb. CPI +0.2 pct

U.S. Feb. CPI year-over-year -0.1 pct

U.S. Feb. CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct

U.S. Feb. CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.6 pct

U.S. Feb. CPI unadjusted index level 234.60

NOTES:

