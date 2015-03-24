March 24 U.S. Labor Department monthly Consumer
Price Index (CPI-U), 1982-84 equals 100 (except where noted):
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
Feb Jan Feb15/14
All Items 0.2 -0.7 UNCH
Excluding Food/Energy 0.2 0.2 1.7
Energy 1.0 -9.7 -18.8
Food and Beverages 0.1 -0.1 2.8
Food 0.2 UNCH 3.0
CPI-Urban Consumers-X 234.722 233.707
X-Data unadjusted.
Percent Changes: Seasonally Adj. Unadjusted
Feb Jan Feb15/14
Housing 0.2 0.1 2.2
Shelter 0.2 0.3 3.0
Rent of Primary Residence 0.3 0.2 3.5
Owners' Equivalent Rent-Y 0.2 0.2 2.7
Housing Fuels/Utilities UNCH -0.4 UNCH
Household Furnishings/Operations UNCH -0.2 -0.8
Apparel 0.3 0.3 -0.8
Transportation 0.8 -5.0 -9.7
New/Used Motor Vehicles-V 0.3 UNCH -0.5
New Vehicles 0.2 -0.1 0.6
Gasoline 2.4 -18.7 -32.8
Medical Care UNCH UNCH 2.3
Prescription drugs 0.6 -0.2 5.2
Recreation-V UNCH 0.2 -0.1
Education/Communication-V -0.1 0.2 0.4
Tobacco 0.5 -0.2 2.6
Commodities 0.4 -2.2 -3.8
Services 0.1 0.2 2.4
Airline Fares 0.2 -0.3 -3.0
CPI-W 0.3 -0.9 -0.7
Y-Dec 1982=100 base. V-Dec 1997=100 base. CPI-W--Index for
urban wage earners and clerical workers.
The department also released data on U.S. real average
weekly earnings for all employees on private nonfarm payrolls,
seasonally adjusted.
Percent Changes: Feb Jan Prev Feb15/14
-0.1 1.2 1.2 2.6
FORECASTS:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. Feb. CPI +0.2 pct
U.S. Feb. CPI year-over-year -0.1 pct
U.S. Feb. CPI ex-food/energy +0.1 pct
U.S. Feb. CPI ex-food/energy year-over-year +1.6 pct
U.S. Feb. CPI unadjusted index level 234.60
NOTES:
N/A-not available