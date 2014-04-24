April 24 U.S. Labor Department report of initial
state jobless
benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment
Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims
rate (pct)
04/19/14 329,000 316,750 N/A
N/A
04/12/14 305,000-R 312,000 2,680,000
2.0
04/05/14 301,000-R 316,500-R 2,741,000-R
2.1
03/29/14 332,000 321,000 2,750,000
2.1
03/22/14 310,000 319,250 2,838,000
2.2
03/15/14 323,000 329,500 2,814,000
2.1
03/08/14 319,000 331,250 2,869,000
2.2
03/01/14 325,000 337,250 2,850,000
2.2
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: April 12 from 304,000; April 5 from 302,000
Four-Week Average: April 5 from 316,750
Continued Claims: April 5 from 2,739,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 310,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.750 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 297,870 APRIL 19
WEEK FROM 318,793 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,763,333 APRIL 12 WEEK
FROM 2,853,271 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available