April 24 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: March Feb Jan New Orders 2.6 2.1 -1.4 Ex-Transportation 2.0 0.1 0.9 Ex-Defense 1.8 1.8 -2.0 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 3.4 2.1 -1.0 Primary Metals 2.0 1.2 -1.8 Gen. Machinery 0.5 -0.9 -1.3 Computers/Electronics 5.7 1.5 3.1 Computer/related 1.8 -1.5 -8.4 Communications 7.9 -0.4 -1.2 Electrical/appliances 3.5 -1.1 -4.0 Transp. Equip. 4.0 6.7 -6.2 Motor vehicles/parts 0.4 4.3 -2.0 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 8.6 12.5 -22.1 Defense aircraft/ parts -5.8 17.1 17.2 Capital goods 8.5 -1.8 -3.7 NonDefense cap goods 7.1 -2.8 -5.3 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 2.2 -1.1 0.8 Defense cap goods 21.6 9.0 17.7 PERCENT CHANGES: March Feb Jan Total unfilled orders 0.6 0.2 unch Total inventories 0.5 0.8 0.2 Total shipments 1.1 1.0 -0.6 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 1.0 0.7 -1.5 BILLIONS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan New Orders 234.839 228.880 224.229 Ex-Transportation 160.780 157.637 157.447 Ex-Defense 223.208 219.194 215.386 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 171.741 166.045 162.670 Primary Metals 26.346 25.837 25.525 Gen. Machinery 36.259 36.061 36.377 Computers/Electronics 22.433 21.223 20.919 Computer/related 2.247 2.208 2.242 Communications 4.642 4.301 4.320 Electrical/appliances 10.555 10.201 10.315 Transp. Equip. 74.059 71.243 66.782 Motor vehicles/parts 46.083 45.878 44.007 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 16.159 14.884 13.228 Defense aircraft/ parts 4.153 4.411 3.767 Capital goods 89.833 82.813 84.331 NonDefense cap goods 80.525 75.160 77.312 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 69.063 67.544 68.295 Defense cap goods 9.308 7.653 7.019 BILLIONS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan Total unfilled orders 1068.248 1062.114 1059.604 Total inventories 394.053 392.196 388.961 Total shipments 236.576 234.075 231.866 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 67.624 66.952 66.514 PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Feb Jan Dec

Durable goods 2.2 -1.4 -5.3

Factory orders 1.6 -1.0 -2.0

FORECASTS:

U.S. March durable goods orders +2.0 pct

U.S. March durables ex-transportation +0.6 pct

U.S. March durables ex-defense +3.0 pct

U.S. March nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +1.5 pct

NOTES:

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.