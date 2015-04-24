April 24 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally
adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes
from prior months.
PERCENT CHANGES: March Feb Jan
New Orders 4.0 -1.4 1.9
Ex-Transportation -0.2 -1.3 -0.9
Ex-Defense 2.6 -1.0 2.2
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 4.4 -2.1 3.4
Primary Metals -0.2 -0.3 -1.5
Gen. Machinery -1.5 -2.5 -0.2
Computers/Electronics 3.0 -1.2 0.8
Computer/related 11.0 0.9 7.6
Communications -5.3 0.5 unch
Electrical/appliances -1.1 2.9 -5.4
Transp. Equip. 13.5 -1.8 8.9
Motor vehicles/parts 5.4 0.2 -2.4
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 30.6 -2.2 122.3
Defense aircraft/
parts 112.8 -30.8 -11.6
Capital goods 4.8 -1.3 7.1
NonDefense cap goods 3.5 -2.2 8.5
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft -0.5 -2.2 -0.3
Defense cap goods 17.0 7.7 -6.3
PERCENT CHANGES: March Feb Jan
Total unfilled orders unch -0.5 -0.3
Total inventories 0.1 0.2 0.3
Total shipments 1.1 -0.2 -1.4
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft -0.4 0.1 -0.6
BILLIONS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan
New Orders 240.175 230.911 234.272
Ex-Transportation 159.917 160.174 162.227
Ex-Defense 228.119 222.394 224.652
Manufacturing with
unfilled orders 173.585 166.335 169.887
Primary Metals 25.778 25.830 25.895
Gen. Machinery 33.410 33.919 34.771
Computers/Electronics 22.544 21.882 22.140
Computer/related 2.249 2.027 2.008
Communications 3.911 4.130 4.111
Electrical/appliances 10.425 10.539 10.244
Transp. Equip. 80.258 70.737 72.045
Motor vehicles/parts 50.965 48.332 48.251
Nondefense aircraft/
parts 16.297 12.479 12.764
Defense aircraft/
parts 5.080 2.387 3.448
Capital goods 89.673 85.588 86.723
NonDefense cap goods 80.213 77.504 79.214
NonDefense cap goods
ex aircraft 68.189 68.537 70.062
Defense cap goods 9.460 8.084 7.509
BILLIONS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan
Total unfilled orders 1156.447 1156.189 1162.249
Total inventories 412.905 412.639 411.790
Total shipments 246.662 243.981 244.516
NonDefense cap goods
shipments ex aircraft 69.611 69.889 69.789
N/A - not available
PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:
Feb Jan
Factory Orders 0.2 -0.7
Durable Goods -1.4 1.9
FORECASTS:
U.S. March durable goods orders +0.6 pct
U.S. March durables ex-transportation +0.3 pct
U.S. March nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.3 pct
NOTES:
Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately
but are included in the computers and electronic products and
other applicable aggregate totals.