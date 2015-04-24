April 24 U.S. Commerce Department seasonally adjusted data on durable goods orders, with percent changes from prior months. PERCENT CHANGES: March Feb Jan New Orders 4.0 -1.4 1.9 Ex-Transportation -0.2 -1.3 -0.9 Ex-Defense 2.6 -1.0 2.2 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 4.4 -2.1 3.4 Primary Metals -0.2 -0.3 -1.5 Gen. Machinery -1.5 -2.5 -0.2 Computers/Electronics 3.0 -1.2 0.8 Computer/related 11.0 0.9 7.6 Communications -5.3 0.5 unch Electrical/appliances -1.1 2.9 -5.4 Transp. Equip. 13.5 -1.8 8.9 Motor vehicles/parts 5.4 0.2 -2.4 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 30.6 -2.2 122.3 Defense aircraft/ parts 112.8 -30.8 -11.6 Capital goods 4.8 -1.3 7.1 NonDefense cap goods 3.5 -2.2 8.5 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft -0.5 -2.2 -0.3 Defense cap goods 17.0 7.7 -6.3 PERCENT CHANGES: March Feb Jan Total unfilled orders unch -0.5 -0.3 Total inventories 0.1 0.2 0.3 Total shipments 1.1 -0.2 -1.4 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft -0.4 0.1 -0.6 BILLIONS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan New Orders 240.175 230.911 234.272 Ex-Transportation 159.917 160.174 162.227 Ex-Defense 228.119 222.394 224.652 Manufacturing with unfilled orders 173.585 166.335 169.887 Primary Metals 25.778 25.830 25.895 Gen. Machinery 33.410 33.919 34.771 Computers/Electronics 22.544 21.882 22.140 Computer/related 2.249 2.027 2.008 Communications 3.911 4.130 4.111 Electrical/appliances 10.425 10.539 10.244 Transp. Equip. 80.258 70.737 72.045 Motor vehicles/parts 50.965 48.332 48.251 Nondefense aircraft/ parts 16.297 12.479 12.764 Defense aircraft/ parts 5.080 2.387 3.448 Capital goods 89.673 85.588 86.723 NonDefense cap goods 80.213 77.504 79.214 NonDefense cap goods ex aircraft 68.189 68.537 70.062 Defense cap goods 9.460 8.084 7.509 BILLIONS OF DLRS: March Feb Jan Total unfilled orders 1156.447 1156.189 1162.249 Total inventories 412.905 412.639 411.790 Total shipments 246.662 243.981 244.516 NonDefense cap goods shipments ex aircraft 69.611 69.889 69.789 N/A - not available

PREVIOUSLY REPORTED PERCENT CHANGES:

Feb Jan Factory Orders 0.2 -0.7 Durable Goods -1.4 1.9

FORECASTS:

U.S. March durable goods orders +0.6 pct

U.S. March durables ex-transportation +0.3 pct

U.S. March nondefense cap. ex-aircraft orders +0.3 pct

NOTES:

Semiconductor shipments are no longer be listed separately but are included in the computers and electronic products and other applicable aggregate totals.