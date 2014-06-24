June 24 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).

Pct May Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) May'13 Total Units 18.6 504 425 433 410 407 431 By Region: Pct May Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Northeast 54.5 34 22 22 27 30 Midwest 1.4 74 73 84 56 57 South 14.2 266 233 235 235 228 West 34.0 130 97 92 92 92

Total sales of new single-family homes rose 16.9 percent from 2013.

In 1,000s: May Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Actual Units Sold 49 40 41 39 39 Sales Prices: Mean 319.2 320.9 320.1 333.8 326.7 Median 282.0 269.7 275.8 285.4 281.7 Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not seasonally adjusted.

Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted, from prior months as follows:

Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Feb (Prev) Total Units 3.7 6.4 -5.1 -6.9 -5.5 -4.4 Number of Months: May Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) Supply of Homes 4.5 5.3 5.3 5.6 5.6 1,000 units: May Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev) End-Month Inventory 189 189 192 190 191

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

U.S. May new home sales 440,000 units