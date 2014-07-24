US STOCKS-Wall St sinks on fears of delays to Trump tax cuts
* Indexes down: Dow 1.14 pct, S&P 1.24 pct, Nasdaq 1.83 pct (Updates at close, adds detail on market moves)
July 24 U.S. Labor Department report of initial state jobless benefit claims, seasonally adjusted.
Insured
Unemployment Week Ended Initial Claims 4-Week Avg. Continued Claims rate (pct)
07/19/14 284,000 302,000 N/A N/A
07/12/14 303,000-R 309,250-R 2,500,000 1.9
07/05/14 305,000 312,000 2,508,000-R 1.9
06/28/14 316,000 315,250 2,586,000 2.0
06/21/14 313,000 314,500 2,575,000 2.0
06/14/14 314,000 312,250 2,568,000 2.0
06/07/14 318,000 315,500 2,559,000 1.9
05/31/14 313,000 310,500 2,615,000 2.0
REVISIONS:
Initial Claims: July 12 from 302,000
Four-Week Average: July 12 from 309,000
Continued Claims: July 5 from 2,507,000
Reuters survey of U.S.economists' forecast:
U.S. Initial Jobless Claims: 308,000
U.S. Continued Claims: 2.510 mln
NOTES:
UNADJUSTED INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS FELL TO 292,344 JULY 19 WEEK FROM 370,559 PRIOR WEEK
UNADJUSTED CONTINUED CLAIMS FELL TO 2,554,739 JULY 12 WEEK FROM 2,558,065 PRIOR WEEK
N/A - not available
