July 24 U.S. Commerce Department reported sales of
new single-family homes, seasonally adjusted, with percent
changes from prior month (numbers in 1,000s).
Pct Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev)
Jun'14
Total Units -6.8 482 517 546 523 534
408
By Region: Pct Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev)
Northeast 28.0 32 25 30 14 16
Midwest -11.1 56 63 66 71 70
South -4.1 282 294 312 316 326
West -17.0 112 135 138 122 122
Total sales of new single-family homes rose 18.1 percent from
June 2014.
In 1,000s: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev)
Actual Units Sold 45 48 51 50 51
Sales Prices:
Mean 328.7 335.9 337.0 336.5 333.9
Median 281.8 280.5 282.8 292.0 291.1
Note-Actual number of new single-family units sold is not
seasonally adjusted.
Monthly percent changes of total sales, seasonally adjusted,
from prior months as follows:
May (Prev) Apr (Prev) Mar (Prev)
Total Units -1.1 2.2 7.8 8.1 -11.0 -9.4
Number of Months: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev)
Supply of Homes 5.4 4.8 4.5 4.7 4.6
1,000 units: Jun May (Prev) Apr (Prev)
End-Month Inventory 215 208 206 207 206
FORECAST:
Reuters survey of economists forecast:
U.S. June new home sales 0.546 mln units