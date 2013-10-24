Oct 24 Commerce Department report of U.S. international trade.

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars).

Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12 Balance -38.80 -38.64 -317.86 -44.01 -365.71 Exports 189.22 189.33 1,500.39 182.07 1,467.19 Imports 228.02 227.97 1,818.26 226.08 1,832.90

Trade in goods and services on balance of payments basis, (seasonally adjusted percent changes).

Aug July Aug13/12 Exports -0.1 -0.6 3.9 Imports unch 1.3 0.9 Breakdown of goods and services on a BOP basis (seasonally adjusted, in billions of dollars). TRADE BALANCE Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12 Goods -58.22 -58.10 -471.43 -60.62 -500.17 Services 19.42 19.46 153.57 16.61 134.47 EXPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12 Goods 132.44 132.69 1,050.58 128.45 1,038.15 Services 56.79 56.64 449.81 53.63 429.05 IMPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12 Goods 190.66 190.79 1,522.01 189.06 1,538.32 Services 37.37 37.18 296.25 37.01 294.58 Trade in goods on a Census basis, seasonally adjusted. Billions of dlrs: Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12 Balance -57.11 -56.95 -460.98 -59.70 -492.28

Petroleum -18.60 -18.65 -161.58 -23.52 -203.29

Nonpetrol -38.51 -38.30 -299.40 -36.18 -288.99

Net Adjusts. -1.11 -1.15 -10.45 -0.92 -7.89 Exports 131.45 131.76 1,043.75 127.11 1,027.54 Imports 188.56 188.71 1,504.73 186.81 1,519.82

Petroleum 30.79 31.14 247.81 32.77 282.86

Nonpetrol 157.77 157.58 1,256.92 154.04 1,236.96

Net Adjusts. 2.09 2.08 17.28 2.26 18.50 Seasonally adjusted in millions of dollars EXPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12 Capital Goods 44,824 44,615 355,203 44,247 351,146 Autos/Parts 13,142 12,453 100,661 12,184 98,051 Civ.Aircraft 5,259 4,841 35,775 N/A 28,953 IMPORTS-Mln Dlrs: Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12 Capital Goods 46,309 45,331 364,854 45,105 365,971 Autos/Parts 26,257 26,489 202,399 25,199 198,300 Civ.Aircraft 981 1,064 8,118 N/A 5,812 N/A - not available Unadjusted Census basis, in millions of dollars. EXPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug13 Jan-Aug12 Agricultural 10,254 10,115 88,329 88,291 Manufacturing 101,117 96,507 786,143 772,355 Crude Oil Advanced Tech. 26,725 26,315 209,004 199,580 IMPORTS Aug July Jan-Aug13 Jan-Aug12 Agricultural 8,206 8,738 71,083 70,314 Manufacturing 156,252 158,590 1,205,487 1,196,615 Crude Oil Advanced Tech. 32,599 34,616 257,108 256,622

EXPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE)

August Canada 8.1 Mexico -2.1 EU 2.2 China 6.3 Japan 10.1 South/Central America 2.5 Brazil -4.2 OPEC 9.1

IMPORTS BY COUNTRY/REGION, UNADJUSTED (PCT CHANGE) Canada 5.6 Mexico 1.4 EU -10.6 China 0.9 Japan 0.8 South/Central America -8.3 Brazil -8.7 OPEC 2.9 TRADE BALANCE Aug July Jan-Aug13 Aug12 Jan-Aug12 Canada -2,304 -2,730 -20,681 -2,171 -20,995 Mexico -4,850 -4,122 -36,617 -4,543 -43,745 EU -9,769 -13,935 -81,416 -11,406 -76,099 China -29,891 -30,083 -207,679 -28,659 -203,067 Japan -6,388 -6,814 -49,650 -6,693 -52,633 Newly Industrial- ized Countries 1,809 -103 9,288 -50 7,199 South Korea -1,677 -2,153 -14,887 -1,605 -10,752 Taiwan -1,344 -1,526 -8,465 -1,421 -9,615 South/Central America 2,937 1,312 14,553 332 1,570 Brazil 1,743 1,689 11,323 898 5,353 OPEC -7,284 -7,439 -47,875 -8,117 -73,350 Table lists trade balances only for selected countries Volume of U.S. energy-related crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in millions of barrels):

Aug July Aug12

303.2 327.2 340.5 Value of U.S. crude and petroleum product imports (unadjusted, in billions of dollars):

Aug July Aug12

30.97 32.47 33.42 U.S. oil import price per barrel (unadjusted, unit price in dollars):

Aug July Aug12

100.26 97.07 94.48

FORECAST:

Reuters survey of economists forecast:

$39.5 bln U.S. Aug trade deficit

NOTES:

Net Adjustments are used to convert from a Census Basis to a Balance-of-Payments basis, and are based on ownership. The BEA does not provide breakdowns of petroleum and nonpetroleum totals on a Balance of Payments basis.

